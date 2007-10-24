Primetime Ratings: Tuesday Crown Sits in Fox’s House

Fox dominated Tuesday night in the 18-49 demo on the strength of drama House. The network averaged a 5.4/14 on the night, according to Nielsen Media Research. House was the night's top show by a wide margin, averaging a 7.6/18 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

NBC was second with a 3.5/9, led by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with a 4.7/13, the night's second-highest-rated show.

ABC was third thanks to the Dancing with the Stars results show (4.4/11), which saw media executive and billionaire Mark Cuban exit the show. The network’s new sitcom lineup of Cavemen and Carpoolers only managed a 2.3/6 collectively for fourth place from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., but ABC said its 20/20 special on the wildfires in California (2.8/8) recorded that show's best ratings in one year and the time period's best ratings in eight months (an episode of Boston Legal was pre-empted). That was good enough for second place from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. behind L&O:SVU and ahead of CBS' Cane (2/5), which has not gained much traction.

CBS was fourth with a 2.9/9. Its best performer was NCIS from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 3.7/10.

The CW averaged a 1.4/4, led by Beauty & the Geek (1.6/5).