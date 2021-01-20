Primetime Ratings Tuesday: CBS Wins With ‘NCIS’ Double Shot
‘Nurses’ takes a hit on NBC
CBS won the prime ratings race Tuesday, with NCIS pacing the network to the title. CBS got a 0.7 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. In second was Fox at 0.5/3.
CBS had NCIS from 8 to 10 p.m. at 0.8 and 0.7, virtually level with its last new airing. FBI: Most Wanted got a flat 0.5.
On Fox, The Resident slid 17% to 0.5, and Prodigal Son rated a level 0.5.
ABC had a 0.4/3 with 2015 movie Cinderella.
Univision got a 0.4/2 and NBC and Telemundo a 0.3/2. Univision had Vencer El Desamor at a flat 0.5, Imperio de Mentiras at 0.4 and Dulce Ambicion at 0.3, the latter two both up a tenth.
NBC had Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist at a level 0.4 and a This Is Us rerun, then Nurses off 50% to 0.2.
On Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero up 50% to 0.3, Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.4 and Falsa Identidad at 0.3, the latter two flat.
The CW got a 0.1/1. Two Sentence Horror Stories and Trickster both got a level 0.1.
