Primetime Ratings Tuesday: CBS Wins With Bills-Titans

CBS won the Tuesday ratings battle, riding NFL action to a convincing win. CBS’s 2.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, topped ABC’s 1.1. CBS had a 13 share, and ABC a 6.

Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans was on CBS, the game pushed to Tuesday due to COVID, and posted a 2.8 and 2.7. The FBI Declassified got a 0.9, way up from last week’s 0.3.

ABC had the season premiere of The Bachelorette at 1.3 across two hours, same as the show opened to last year. Celebrity Family Feud lost 14% for a 0.6.

NBC did a 0.4/3. Weakest Link fell 25% to 0.6 and Ellen’s Game of Games slid 33% to 0.4. Transplant got a flat 0.3.

Fox, Telemundo and Univision rated a 0.3/2. Fox had a Cosmos: Possible Worlds rerun and drama Next at a flat 0.3.

Telemundo had the premiere of El Domo Del Dinero at 0.3 and Todo Por Mi Hija dropped 25% to 0.4. Falsa Identidad got a flat 0.2.

On Univision it was Medicos at 0.3 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3. Dulce Ambicion got a 0.2. All three lost a tenth of a point.

The CW rated a 0.1/1. Swamp Thing posted a flat 0.2 and the premiere of Tell Me a Story a 0.1.