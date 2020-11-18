Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ‘Bachelorette’ Falls But ABC Still On Top
David E. Kelley’s ‘Big Sky’ opens so-so on ABC
ABC had the winning score in Tuesday prime, with The Bachelorette leading the Alphabets to the title. ABC had a 1.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. NBC had a 0.9/6.
The Bachelorette slid 19% to 1.3 across two hours. The series premiere of David E. Kelley thriller Big Sky got a 0.6.
NBC had The Voice at a flat 1.1. This Is Us got a 1.2 and Transplant a 0.4, both off a tenth of a point from last Tuesday.
CBS was next at 0.8/5. It was all season premieres for CBS, as NCIS posted a 0.9 and FBI a 0.8. FBI: Most Wanted tallied a 0.6.
Univision rated a 0.4/2. Vencer El Desamor and Imperio de Mentiras both got a 0.4, Vencer flat and Imperio up a tenth. Dulce Ambicion also went up a tenth to 0.3.
Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. Fox had a Cosmos: Possible Worlds rerun and drama Next scored a flat 0.2.
On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero got a level 0.2. Todo Por Mi Hija and Falsa Identidad both rated a 0.3, Todo off a tenth and Falsa up a tenth.
The CW got a 0.1/1. Swamp Thing and Tell Me a Story both rated a level 0.1.
