Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ‘Bachelorette’ Bolsters ABC

ABC had the winning score in Tuesday ratings, with The Bachelorette giving the network the win. ABC scored a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was CBS at 0.7/4.

ABC had The Bachelorette at 1.2 and 1.1 across two hours, and drama Big Sky at 0.7. Both were level with last week.

CBS had Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at 1.1, down 27% from last year, and a primetime Let’s Make a Deal at 0.5. An FBI: Most Wanted rerun closed out prime.

NBC scored a 0.6/3. The Voice fell 22% to 0.7 and Weakest Link lost 17% for a 0.5. Transplant scored a flat 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.4/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/2. On Univision, Vencer El Desamor shot up 25% to 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion both tallied a 0.3, the pair level.

On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero got a flat 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija grew 33% to 0.4. Falsa Identidad lost 33% for a 0.2.

Fox rated a 0.2/1. A Cosmos: Possible Worlds rerun led into Next at a level 0.2.

The CW scored a 0.1/1, with Swamp Thing and Tell Me a Story both at a level 0.1.