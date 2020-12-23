Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ABC on Top With ‘Bachelorette’ Finale

ABC had the winning score in Tuesday prime, with the finale of The Bachelorette leading the Alphabets to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was CBS at 0.6/3.

The Bachelorette closed out the season up 14% at 1.2 and Supermarket Sweep got a flat 0.5.

CBS had The Price is Right At Night and a primetime Let’s Make a Deal both at 0.6. An NCIS rerun closed out prime.

NBC was just behind at 0.5/3 with repeats of The Voice and Saturday Night Live.

Univision got a 0.4/2. Vencer El Desamor got a flat 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion a 0.3, Imperio down a tenth and Dulce level.

Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.2/1. Fox had two hours of the Next finale up a tenth at 0.2.

On Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero at 0.1. Todo Por Mi Hija got a 0.3 and Falsa Identidad a 0.2. All Three were flat.

The CW did a 0.1/0. The Swamp Thing finale and Tell Me a Story both got a flat 0.1.