Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ABC on Top With ‘Bachelorette’ Finale
CBS with daytime game shows after hours
ABC had the winning score in Tuesday prime, with the finale of The Bachelorette leading the Alphabets to a 1.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. In second was CBS at 0.6/3.
The Bachelorette closed out the season up 14% at 1.2 and Supermarket Sweep got a flat 0.5.
CBS had The Price is Right At Night and a primetime Let’s Make a Deal both at 0.6. An NCIS rerun closed out prime.
NBC was just behind at 0.5/3 with repeats of The Voice and Saturday Night Live.
Univision got a 0.4/2. Vencer El Desamor got a flat 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion a 0.3, Imperio down a tenth and Dulce level.
Fox and Telemundo both scored a 0.2/1. Fox had two hours of the Next finale up a tenth at 0.2.
On Telemundo it was El Domo del Dinero at 0.1. Todo Por Mi Hija got a 0.3 and Falsa Identidad a 0.2. All Three were flat.
The CW did a 0.1/0. The Swamp Thing finale and Tell Me a Story both got a flat 0.1.
