Primetime Ratings Tuesday: ABC, NBC Split Election Night Win

NBC won the Tuesday ratings race in viewers 18-49, as the networks hustled to cover Election Night. NBC posted a 1.7 in that demo, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 7 share. That topped ABC’s 1.5/6. Fox had a 1.2/5 and CBS a 1.1/5.

ABC had the most total viewers at 5.9 million. NBC had 5.7 million, CBS had 4.4 million and Fox tallied 3.6 million.

NBC started Decision 2020 at 7 p.m., as did ABC’s Your Voice/Your Vote and CBS’s CBS News 2020: Election Night. Fox’s Democracy 2020 began at 8 p.m. Each network’s coverage extended beyond primetime.

NBC had NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd and chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell, among others.

On ABC, chief anchor George Stephanopoulos was on with World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis and a correspondents crew that includes chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl.

On CBS it was Norah O’Donnell, anchor of CBS Evening News; Gayle King, co-host of CBS This Morning; Margaret Brennan, Face the Nation moderator; John Dickerson, senior political analyst, and correspondents Ed O’Keefe and Major Garrett, among others.

Fox had Fox News anchors Trace Gallagher and Sandra Smith, along with chief political anchor and Special Report’s Bret Baier, The Story anchor and executive editor Martha MacCallum, Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace and senior political analyst Brit Hume.

Univision rated a 0.7/3 and Telemundo a 0.5/2. Univision had Destino 2020 Presenta: La Gran Noche across prime. Telemundo had Decision 2020: Trump O Biden.

The CW got a 0.1/1 with Penn & Teller: Fool Us reruns.