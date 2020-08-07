Primetime Ratings: ‘To Tell the Truth’ Leads ABC
‘Don’t’ also up from last week for ABC
ABC had the highest rating in Thursday prime, as To Tell the Truth paced the network. ABC got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share, just ahead of the 0.4/3s put up by Fox and Univision.
ABC had Holey Moley and Don’t at 0.5, Holey flat and Don’t up a tenth. To Tell the Truth shot up 20% to 0.6.
Fox had an MLB game, which matched the MLB action’s Nielsen numbers the week before.
On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe, Medicos and Como Tu No Hay 2 all at 0.4, the first two flat and Como Tu down a tenth.
NBC was just behind at 0.4/2 with reruns of Ellen’s Game of Games and Law & Order: SVU.
CBS and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns and a Bull repeat.
On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet at 0.3, Exatlon down a tenth and Cennet flat. Enemigo Intimo 2 fell 33% to 0.2.
The CW got a 0.1/1. Killer Camp got a level 0.1 and led into a Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat.
