Primetime Ratings: ‘To Tell the Truth’ Leads ABC

ABC had the highest rating in Thursday prime, as To Tell the Truth paced the network. ABC got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share, just ahead of the 0.4/3s put up by Fox and Univision.

ABC had Holey Moley and Don’t at 0.5, Holey flat and Don’t up a tenth. To Tell the Truth shot up 20% to 0.6.

Fox had an MLB game, which matched the MLB action’s Nielsen numbers the week before.

On Univision it was La Rosa de Guadalupe, Medicos and Como Tu No Hay 2 all at 0.4, the first two flat and Como Tu down a tenth.

NBC was just behind at 0.4/2 with reruns of Ellen’s Game of Games and Law & Order: SVU.

CBS and Telemundo both scored a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns and a Bull repeat.

On Telemundo it was Exatlon Estados Unidos and Cennet at 0.3, Exatlon down a tenth and Cennet flat. Enemigo Intimo 2 fell 33% to 0.2.

The CW got a 0.1/1. Killer Camp got a level 0.1 and led into a Penn & Teller: Fool Us repeat.