Primetime Ratings: ‘Titan Games’ Paces NBC

NBC won the Monday ratings race, with The Titan Games leading the network to a 0.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 4 share. Just behind was Univision at 0.5/3.

Hosted by Dwayne Johnson, The Titan Games got a flat 0.7 and led into a repeat of The Wall. Dateline NBC slid 17% to 0.5.

On Univision it was Te Doy La Vida down 17% to 0.5, Amor Eterno at a level 0.6 and Como Tu No Hay 2 up 25% to 0.5.

CBS posted a 0.4/3 and Fox a 0.4/2. Both had repeats.

ABC and Telemundo tallied 0.3/2s. ABC had The Bachelor--The Greatest Seasons across prime, the same 0.3 as last week.

Telemundo had Cennet, 100 Dias Para Enamorarnos and Enemigo Intimo 2 at level 0.3s.

The CW scored a 0.2/1. A Whose Line is It Anyway? rerun led into Penn & Teller: Fool Us at a flat 0.2.