Primetime Ratings: Thursday Leaders Dip Week-to-Week

Thursday's primetime leaders declined this week, with The Office bringing expectedly lower

ratings after last week's one-hour wedding special, and Grey's Anatomy falling below a 5.0 after registering a 6.0 two

weeks ago.

CBS' Survivor pulled

a 3.5/10 with 11.9 million viewers at 8, up a tick from last week

(3.4/10). ABC's FlashForward ticked

up as well to 3.1/9. Fox's Bones

was third at 2.6/7. NBC's Community

pulled a 2.0/6 at 8, while Parks and

Recreation did the same at 8:30. The CW's Vampire Diaries came in at 1.8/5.

Grey's Anatomy was

still first at 9, but dropped to a 4.9/13 from last week's 5.3/13. The

show also fell significantly since two weeks ago, when it was at 6.0/15. CSI came in at 3.6/9 and was first in

viewers at 15.1 million for CBS. NBC was just behind at 3.5/9 with The Office (4.0/10) and 30 Rock (3.0/8). The Office dropped from the 4.5/12 it

rated for last week's wedding special. Fox's Fringe delivered a 2.2/6. The CW was fifth at 1.2/3 for Supernatural.

At 10, ABC stayed in first at 3.9/11 with Private Practice. CBS' The Mentalist came in at 3.4/9 and was

first again with 14.4 million viewers. The Jay Leno Show pulled in a 1.8/5 on NBC.

ABC was first on the night at 4.0/11. CBS was next at

3.5/10 and first in viewers with 3.5/10. NBC was next at 2.4/7. Fox

had a 2.4/6. The CW was fifth with a 1.5/4.