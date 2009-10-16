Trending

Primetime Ratings: Thursday Leaders Dip Week-to-Week

Thursday's primetime leaders declined this week, with The Office bringing expectedly lower
ratings after last week's one-hour wedding special, and Grey's Anatomy falling below a 5.0 after registering a 6.0 two
weeks ago.

CBS' Survivor pulled
a 3.5/10 with 11.9 million viewers at 8, up a tick from last week
(3.4/10).  ABC's FlashForward ticked
up as well to 3.1/9.  Fox's Bones
was third at 2.6/7.  NBC's Community
pulled a 2.0/6 at 8, while Parks and
Recreation did the same at 8:30.  The CW's Vampire Diaries came in at 1.8/5.

Grey's Anatomy was
still first at 9, but dropped to a 4.9/13 from last week's 5.3/13.  The
show also fell significantly since two weeks ago, when it was at 6.0/15.  CSI came in at 3.6/9 and was first in
viewers at 15.1 million for CBS.  NBC was just behind at 3.5/9 with The Office (4.0/10) and 30 Rock (3.0/8).  The Office dropped from the 4.5/12 it
rated for last week's wedding special.  Fox's Fringe delivered a 2.2/6.  The CW was fifth at 1.2/3 for Supernatural.

At 10, ABC stayed in first at 3.9/11 with Private Practice.  CBS' The Mentalist came in at 3.4/9 and was
first again with 14.4 million viewers.  The Jay Leno Show pulled in a 1.8/5 on NBC.

ABC was first on the night at 4.0/11.  CBS was next at
3.5/10 and first in viewers with 3.5/10.  NBC was next at 2.4/7.  Fox
had a 2.4/6.  The CW was fifth with a 1.5/4.