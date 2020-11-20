Primetime Ratings Thursday: Fox Wins With Cards-Seahawks

Fox easily won Thursday prime thanks to Thursday Night Football. Cardinals-Seahawks led Fox to a 2.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 15 share. In second was ABC at 0.9/5.

Fox had football on across prime. It was up 24% from Colts-Titans last week.

ABC had Station 19 down 18% to 0.9 and Grey’s Anatomy off 8% to 1.2. The season premiere of A Million Little Things got a 0.7.

Univision was next at 0.6/4 with Latin Grammys across prime.

CBS did a 0.5/3 and NBC a 0.4/2. CBS had Young Sheldon at a flat 0.8 and B Positive up 20% to 0.6. Mom got a flat 0.6 and The Unicorn shot up 25% to 0.5. Star Trek: Discovery shed 33% for a 0.2.

On NBC it was Superstore at a flat 0.5 and a Superstore rerun. Law & Order: SVU got a 0.5 and Dateline NBC a 0.3, both off a tenth of a point.

The CW and Telemundo both rated a 0.3/2. The CW had a Supernatural special at 0.3 before the series finale got a flat 0.3, wrapping up 15 seasons for the drama.

Telemundo had Todo Por Mi Hija at 0.3 and 0.4, mostly level with last week’s 0.4, then Falsa Identidad went up 50% to 0.3.