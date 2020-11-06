Primetime Ratings Thursday: Fox Wins Easily With Packers-Niners

Fox won the Thursday ratings battle, with football leading the way. Thursday Night Football led Fox to a 2.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 13 share. In second was ABC at 1.1/6.

Many viewers were drawn to cable news for election updates, but many others simply wanted some entertainment.

Fox had Green Bay Packers-San Francisco 49ers on across prime. It was up 9% over Falcons-Panthers the Thursday before.

ABC had two hours of The Bachelorette up 33% for a 1.4 and special Your Voice/Your Vote at 0.5.

CBS scored a 0.5/2 and NBC a 0.4/2. Comedies returned on CBS. Young Sheldon had a 0.7 season premiere and new Chuck Lorre comedy B Positive opened at 0.6, as did the season starter for Mom. After a Young Sheldon rerun, special CBS News 2020: America Decides got a 0.3.

On NBC, Superstore fell 17% to 0.5 and led into a Superstore repeat. Decision 2020: Election Special got a 0.4.

Univision rated a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.3/1. Univision had La Rosa de Guadalupe down 20% to 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion at flat 0.3s.

On Telemundo, El Domo del Dinero got a flat 0.2. Todo Por Mi Hija shot up 33% to 0.4 and Falsa Identidad tallied a level 0.2.

The CW had a 0.2/1. Supernatural went up 50% to 0.3 and The Outpost a flat 0.1.