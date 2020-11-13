Primetime Ratings Thursday: Football Down on Fox

Fox won the Thursday ratings battle, with Thursday Night Football pacing the network to the win. Fox got a 2.1 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 12 share. In a distant second was ABC at 1.2/7.

Colts-Titans took up all of Fox prime. It was down 13% from Packers-Niners the week before.

ABC had the season premieres of Station 19 at 1.1 and Grey’s Anatomy at 1.3 across two hours.

CBS got a 0.5/3 and NBC a 0.4/2. CBS had Young Sheldon up 14% to 0.8 and B Positive down 17% to 0.5. Mom got a flat 0.6 and the season premiere of The Unicorn a 0.4. Star Trek: Discovery posted a 0.3.

On NBC it was Superstore at a level 0.5 and a Superstore rerun. The Law & Order: SVU season starter got a 0.6 and led into a Paley Center special on Law & Order: SVU at 0.3.

Univision also got a 0.4/2. Vencer El Desamor fell 20% from the day before to 0.4 and Imperio de Mentiras and Dulce Ambicion both notched flat 0.3s.

Telemundo weighed in at 0.3/2. El Domo del Dinero got a 0.2 and Todo Por Mi Hija a 0.4. Falsa Identidad got a 0.2. All three were flat.

The CW posted a 0.2/1. Supernatural scored a 0.3 and The Outpost a 0.1, the pair level with last week.