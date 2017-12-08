Primetime Ratings: Thursday Football Down But NBC Still Wins

NBC rolled to the win in Thursday prime, with football leading to a 2.7 rating in viewers 18-49, and a 10 share. That easily beat the 1.6/6 put up by CBS.

Football Night in America did a 1.9 on NBC, down a tenth of a point, and the game, Saints versus Falcons, was off 12% to 2.9.

On CBS, The Big Bang Theory climbed 17% to 2.8 and Young Sheldon ticked up 5% to 2.2. Mom scored a flat 1.4 and Life in Pieces a level 1.1, before SWAT dropped 10% to a 0.9.

ABC rated a 0.9/3. Shrek the Halls scored a 1.0 and Toy Story That Time Forgot a 0.9 before The Great American Baking Show premiered to a 0.8.

Fox did a 0.8/3. Gotham rated a 0.8 and The Orville a 0.9, both scores flat.

Univision was at 0.6/2.

The CW rated a 0.5/2. Supernatural scored a flat 0.5 and Arrow a 0.4, down 56% from its crossover episode.

Telemundo did a 0.4/1.