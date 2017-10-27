‘Great American Baking Show’ Premieres on ABC Dec. 7

The Great American Baking Show, based on hit U.K. series The Great British Bake Off, premieres on ABC Thursday, Dec. 7. It will have a three-week run, with bakers competing in holiday-themed challenges with an eye on being named “America’s Best Amateur Baker.”

Paul Hollywood (The Great British Bake Off) joins pastry chef Johnny Iuzzini as judges.

Cookbook author Ayesha Curry and former NFL player Anthony “Spice” Adams host. Adams played for the 49ers and Bears before retiring in 2011.

Formerly The Great Holiday Baking Show, The Great American Baking Show is produced by Love Productions and was developed by Richard McKerrow and Anna Beattie. Executive producers are Richard McKerrow, Kevin Bartel, Simon Evans and Faye Stapleton.