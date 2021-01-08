Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC Wins With ‘Celeb Wheel of Fortune’
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ back on Fox
ABC won the Thursday ratings contest, with the strong premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune leading the way. ABC posted a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat Fox’s 0.6/4.
Celeb Wheel of Fortune got a 1.1 and the premiere of The Chase a 0.9. The Hustler shot up 40% to 0.7.
Fox had the season starter for Hell’s Kitchen at 0.7 and comedies Call Me Kat at 0.6 and Last Man Standing at a flat 0.5. Call Me Kat premiered at 1.3 with an NFL lead-in last Sunday.
NBC was next at 0.5/3. The premiere double run of Mr. Mayor, with Ted Danson as the feckless new mayor of Los Angeles, got a 0.6 and 0.5. Law & Order: SVU scored a level 0.6 and Dateline NBC a 0.3.
CBS and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns and Star Trek: Discovery at 0.2.
On Univision it was Vencer El Desamor up 25% to 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3, then Dulce Ambicion at 0.2, the latter two flat.
Telemundo scored a 0.2/2. El Domo del Dinero got a flat 0.2. Todo Por Mi Hija rated a 0.4 and Falsa Identidad got a 0.2, Todo up a tenth and Falsa down a tenth.
The CW rated a 0.1/0 with a rerun of the IHeartRadio Music Festival.
