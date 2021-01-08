Primetime Ratings Thursday: ABC Wins With ‘Celeb Wheel of Fortune’

ABC won the Thursday ratings contest, with the strong premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune leading the way. ABC posted a 0.9 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. That beat Fox’s 0.6/4.

Celeb Wheel of Fortune got a 1.1 and the premiere of The Chase a 0.9. The Hustler shot up 40% to 0.7.

Fox had the season starter for Hell’s Kitchen at 0.7 and comedies Call Me Kat at 0.6 and Last Man Standing at a flat 0.5. Call Me Kat premiered at 1.3 with an NFL lead-in last Sunday.

NBC was next at 0.5/3. The premiere double run of Mr. Mayor, with Ted Danson as the feckless new mayor of Los Angeles, got a 0.6 and 0.5. Law & Order: SVU scored a level 0.6 and Dateline NBC a 0.3.

CBS and Univision both rated a 0.3/2. CBS had comedy reruns and Star Trek: Discovery at 0.2.

On Univision it was Vencer El Desamor up 25% to 0.5 and Imperio de Mentiras at 0.3, then Dulce Ambicion at 0.2, the latter two flat.

Telemundo scored a 0.2/2. El Domo del Dinero got a flat 0.2. Todo Por Mi Hija rated a 0.4 and Falsa Identidad got a 0.2, Todo up a tenth and Falsa down a tenth.

The CW rated a 0.1/0 with a rerun of the IHeartRadio Music Festival.