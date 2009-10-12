Primetime Ratings: ‘Three Rivers' Swims Upstream

CBS' freshman medical drama Three Rivers, which debuted with a disappointing 2.0/5 on Oct. 11, remained in fourth place in the 9 p.m. hour Sunday night, though it rose half a point to 2.5/6.

CBS was first at 7 p.m. with overrun of NFL games followed by 60 Minutes. The network registered a 6.6/19 and 20.7 million viewers. ABC and NBC were tied for second at 2.3/7. NBC aired Football Night in America while ABC aired the final stretch of its NASCAR coverage. Reruns of the Cleveland Show (1.1/3) and American Dad (1.7/5) gave Fox a 1.4/4. The CW came in at 0.4/1 with syndicated fare.

The beginning of the Colts/Titans Sunday Night Football matchup delivered a 4.9/13 for NBC at 8, followed by Fox's The Simpsons (3.6/10) and the Cleveland Show (3.8/10). CBS' The Amazing Race was next at 3.4/9. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition came in at 3.0/8 for ABC. The CW's Sunday night movie, A View to a Kill, was even at 0.4/1.

The second hour of Colts/Titans came in at 5.9/14 with 15.7 million viewers. ABC's Desperate Housewives moved up to second at 4.4/10. Fox was next at 4.0/9 for Family Guy (4.5/11) and American Dad (3.4/8). Three Rivers was next, followed by the CW Sunday night movie at 0.4/1.

At 10, NBC remained in first with football at 5.0/13 and 12.8 million tuning in. Brothers & Sisters on ABC was second with a 2.9/8. Cold Case on CBS turned in a 1.7/4.

NBC won the night with a 4.5/12, down from last week's 5.1/13 for the Chargers/Steelers matchup. CBS was second at 3.6/9 and first in viewers with 12.5 million. ABC finished third with a 3.2/8, followed closely by Fox with a 3.0/8. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1.