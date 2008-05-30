Primetime Ratings: Three Nets, Nine Hours, Four Shows

It was one-trick-pony night on network TV, with the entire primetime lineups of the top two networks comprising exactly two TV series.

ABC won Thursday night thanks to an all-Lost lineup that included the two-hour finale, as well as a repeat that preceded it from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

ABC averaged a 4 rating/11 share in the 18-49 demo for the night, with Lost's steady march up the ratings chart, beginning with a 1.9/7 from 8 p.m.-8:30 p.m. and growing each half-hour (2.3/7, 4.5/13, 4.7/12, 5/13, 5.3/15).

Fox was as respectable second at a 3.6/11 for two hours’ worth of So You Think You Can Dance.

Throw in NBC's two-hour Last Comic Standing and back-to-back episodes of The Office and the nine hours of primetime on three of the top four networks comprised a total of four shows.

In distant third on the night was CBS at a 1.9/6 in the 18-49 demo, but that was for an all-repeat lineup. Its top show was Without a Trace at a 2.1/6 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

NBC was fourth with a 1.7/5 for two episodes of The Office and two hours of Last Comic Standing, followed by The CW in fifth with a 0.6/2 for Smallville and Supernatural.