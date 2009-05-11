Primetime Ratings: Three-hour ‘Celebrity Apprentice' Finale Drives NBC To Second Place Finish

NBC's season finale of Celebrity Apprentice-in which comedian Joan Rivers was hired by Donald Trump-beat out finales of Brothers & Sisters and The Unit at 10 p.m., giving NBC the time slot win and a second place finish on the night.

ABC started off the night in first with America's Funniest Home Videos earning a 1.9/7 at 7 p.m. CBS was next at 1.5/6 for 60 Minutes and first in viewers with 9.9 million. NBC's Dateline tied Fox with a 0.9/3. Fox's Sit Down, Shut Up was fourth at 7 with a 0.7/3. A re-run of American Dad was third at 7:30 with a 1.1/4. The CW was fifth with a 0.2/1 for a re-run of Jericho (0.3/1) and the beginning of the James Bond film The Spy Who Loved Me (0.2/1).

CBS jumped into first at 8 with the Amazing Race at 3.0/9 with 10.4 million viewers. ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was next at 2.6/8. NBC was third at 2.2/7 for the first hour of Celebrity Apprentice. Fox earned a 2.1/6 for the Simpsons (2.5/8) and King of the Hill (1.8/5). The CW's Sunday night movie earned a 0.3/1.

Desperate Housewives earned the night's highest rating and most viewers at 9 with a 4.1/11 and 12.1 million watchers. The second hour of the Apprentice finale earned a 3.3/9. Fox was third at 2.8/7 for Family Guy (3.2/9, beating the Apprentice for second place from 9-9:30) and American Dad (2.4/6, fourth place from 9:30-10). Cold Case on CBS pulled a 2.6/7. The end of the CW's Sunday night movie came in at 0.3/1.

The final hour of the Apprentice pushed NBC to first place at 10 with a 3.7/10 and 10.2 million viewers. The finale of Brothers & Sisters on ABC earned a 3.0/8. The finale of CBS' The Unit was third at 2.4/7.

ABC took first on the night with a 2.9/9. NBC followed up with a 2.5/8. CBS was third at 2.4/7 but first in total viewers with 10.5 million. Fox was next with a 1.9/6. The CW finished fifth at 0.3/1.