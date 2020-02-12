Primetime Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Paces NBC Win

NBC had the top score in Tuesday ratings, This Is Us leading the way to a 1.0 for the network in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 5 share. In second was CBS at 0.8/4.

Ellen’s Game of Games lost 10% for a 0.9 on NBC and This Is Us went up 8% to 1.4. New Amsterdam dropped 14% to 0.6.

It was the State of the Union on broadcast the Tuesday before.

On CBS, NCIS got a 1.0 and FBI a 0.8. FBI: Most Wanted rated a 0.6. All three dramas dropped a tenth of a point from their last airings.

ABC scored a 0.7/4. The Conners went up 22% to 1.1 and Bless This Mess grew 17% to 0.7. Mixed-ish and Black-ish both climbed 20% to 0.6 and the premiere of legal drama For Life got a promising 0.8.

Univision got a 0.5/3 and Telemundo a 0.4/2. On Univision, Ringo, Amor Eterno and Rubi all did a 0.5, same as they did the night before.

On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and La Dona both had a 0.4, Exatlon losing a tenth and La Dona gaining one. Operacion Pacifico did a flat 0.3.

Fox also had a 0.4/2. A Resident rerun led into Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, which fell 25% to 0.6.

The CW scored a 0.3/1. The Flash got a 0.3 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow a 0.2. Flash was down a tenth and DC’s was flat.