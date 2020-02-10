50 Cent Legal Drama ‘For Life’ Premieres on ABC Feb. 11

Legal drama For Life begins on ABC Feb. 11. Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., the show looks at a prisoner who becomes a lawyer, fighting on behalf of his fellow inmates, while hustling to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he did not commit.

Hank Steinberg and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson created the series.

Nicholas Pinnock plays main character Aaron Wallace. Joy Bryant, Indira Varma, Tyla Harris, Mary Stuart Masterson and Timothy Busfield are also in the cast.

50 Cent Jackson is a rapper and producer. He executive produces and stars in Power on Starz. Steinberg and Jackson produce via G-Unit Film & Television. Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan produce for Doug Robinson Productions. Isaac Wright Jr. is an executive producer too.

George Tillman Jr. directed and exec produced the pilot.

For Life is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios.