Primetime Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Premiere Powers NBC Monday

Premiere Week got started with NBC winning a close one, its 1.4 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and 7 share squeaking by the 1.3/6 that Fox posted.

NBC had two hours of The Voice at 1.7 and the premiere of Jimmy Smits drama Bluff City Law at 0.8. The Voice opened at 2.0 last September.

Fox had the season premiere of 9-1-1 at 1.5 (last season’s starter did a 2.3 leading out of football) and the series premiere of Prodigal Son a 1.0.

ABC did a 0.9/4 and CBS a 0.8/4. ABC had two hours of Dancing with the Stars down 20% to 0.8 and the start of The Good Doctor at 1.0. Good Doctor opened at 1.4 last fall.

CBS had the season premiere of The Neighborhood at 0.9, down 31% from last September’s premiere, and the opener for Bob Hearts Abishola at 0.8. The series premiere of All Rise got a 0.7 and Bull did a 0.7, down 22% from last fall’s premiere.

Telemundo and Univision both rated a 0.4/2. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos and El Final Del Paraiso did flat 0.4s and Preso No. 1 went up a tenth to 0.3.

On Univision, La Rosa de Guadalupe and La Usurpadora got 0.5s, La Rosa flat and La Usurpadora down a tenth, and Sin Miedo a la Verdad lost a tenth for a 0.3.

The CW got a 0.2/1. Penn & Teller: Fool Us got a 0.2, as did Whose Line is it Anyway?