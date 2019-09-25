NBC Gives ‘Bluff City Law’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 22).

On the strength of just over 479 million TV ad impressions, NBC’s Bluff City Law is the most-promoted show in our ranking.

For the first time in months, our top five is entirely taken over by traditional broadcasters hyping their line-ups, with Fox dominating by taking second place for Prodigal Son, fourth for The Masked Singer and fifth for 9-1-1, while ABC grabs third for Stumptown.

Notably, the Bluff City Law promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (107) in our ranking, getting 7% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).