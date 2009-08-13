Primetime Ratings: 'Talent' Tops Quiet Wednesday

On a very quiet Wednesday on the ratings front, NBC earned a victory in

key demos behind America's Got Talent, which was easily the night's

top-rated program.

According to preliminary nationals from Nielsen,

America's Got Talent averaged a 2.9 rating/9 share in adults 18-49

and 11.4 million viewers overall during the 9 o'clock hour, in line

with the previous week when it faced tougher competition from Fox's So

You Think You Can Dance. The Peacock also prevailed in Wednesday's

opening hour with a Talent recap episode (1.6/6 in 18-49, 6.1 million

viewers overall) but lagged the competition at 10 p.m. with the finale

of drama The Philanthropist (1.2/4 in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers

overall).

Click here for the full article on Variety.com.

Rick Kissell writes for B&C's sister publication Daily Variety.