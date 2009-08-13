Primetime Ratings: 'Talent' Tops Quiet Wednesday
On a very quiet Wednesday on the ratings front, NBC earned a victory in
key demos behind America's Got Talent, which was easily the night's
top-rated program.
According to preliminary nationals from Nielsen,
America's Got Talent averaged a 2.9 rating/9 share in adults 18-49
and 11.4 million viewers overall during the 9 o'clock hour, in line
with the previous week when it faced tougher competition from Fox's So
You Think You Can Dance. The Peacock also prevailed in Wednesday's
opening hour with a Talent recap episode (1.6/6 in 18-49, 6.1 million
viewers overall) but lagged the competition at 10 p.m. with the finale
of drama The Philanthropist (1.2/4 in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers
overall).
