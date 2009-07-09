Primetime Ratings: ‘Talent' Tops ‘Dance' But Fox Wins the Night

NBC's America's Got Talent 4 beat out Fox's So You Think You Can Dance head-to-head but Fox, backed by a strong first hour of Dance, still won in overall ratings Wednesday.

ABC's Wipeout won the 8 p.m. hour with a 2.8/10 and 8.1 million viewers. Fox's So You Think You Can Dance was just behind at 2.7/10. NBC was next at 1.6/6 for a rerun of America's Got Talent. CBS came in fourth with reruns of the New Adventures of Old Christine (1.0/4) and Gary Unmarried (1.1/4) delivering a cumulative 1.0/4. The CW's America's Next Top Model rerun came in at 0.3/1.

The new episode of America's Got Talent grabbed the highest ratings and biggest audience of the night at 9 with a 3.3/10 and 11.7 million viewers. The second hour of Dance turned in a 2.9/9. ABC (1.5/5), programming I Survived a Japanese Game Show, tied with CBS, who countered with a rerun of Criminal Minds (1.5/4). Another rerun of America's Next Top Model drew a 0.4/1 on the CW.

ABC's Primetime: Crime moved into first at 10 with a 1.9/6. CBS' CSI: NY rerun turned in a 1.5/5 and was first in viewers with 7.2 million. NBC's The Philanthropist was third at 1.4/4.

On the night Fox delivered a 2.8/9, followed by ABC and NBC tied with a 2.1/7. NBC was first in audience with 7.7 million. CBS was fourth at 1.3/4. The CW finished fifth at 0.3/1.