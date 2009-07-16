Primetime Ratings: ‘Talent’ Beats ‘Dance’ But Fox Wins Again

NBC’s America’s Got Talent turned out the highest-ratings and biggest audience total Wednesday night but Fox, fresh off its All-Star Game win, took primetime’s top spot again.



Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance tied with ABC’s Wipeout in the opening 8 p.m. hour with both shows delivering a 2.6/9 rating. Wipeout led the hour in viewers with 7.7 million. NBC was next at 1.6/6 for a rerun of America’s Got Talent.New Adventures of Old Christine (1.0/4) and Gary Unmarried (1.2/4) reruns on CBS turned in a 1.1/4. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 for a rerun of America’s Next Top Model.



The new episode of America’s Got Talent beat So You Think You Can Dance head to head at 9 with a 2.9/9 and 11.4 million viewers topping Dance’s 2.6/8 and 6.8 million. CBS moved up to third at 1.7/5 for a rerun of Criminal Minds. I Survived a Japanese Game Show turned in a 1.6/5 for ABC. The CW came in at 0.4/1 for a second rerun of Top Model.



CBS was first at 10 with a rerun of CSI: New York at 1.8/6 with 7.9 million viewers. ABC’s Primetime: Crime was next at 1.6/5. NBC’s The Philanthropist came in at 1.1/4.



For the night, Fox was tops at 2.6/9.NBC and ABC were next with a 1.9/6 and the Peacock finished first in viewers with 7.4 million. CBS came in fourth at 1.5/5. The CW delivered a 0.4/1.a