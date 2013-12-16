Primetime Ratings: 'Survivor' Finale Down; Many Markets Skewed With NFL Overrun

CBS aired the finale of this fall's Survivor cycle for a 2.6 rating with adults 18-49 from 8-10 p.m., down 19% from last fall, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. CBS notes that its lineup was delayed in many markets due to NFL overrun, so numbers are approximate.

The reunion special drew a 1.9; CBS finished in third overall on Sunday with a 2.2 rating/6 share.

Fox overtook NBC thanks to football overrun during the 7 p.m. hour, with a 4.1/11.The Simpsons rose 13% to a 3.5 and Bob's Burgers improved 14%. Family Guy was up 11% to a 3.0 and American Dad gained 14% to a 2.4.

NBC finished with a 4.0/11. Official numbers for the Cincinnati Bengals-Pittsburgh Steelers game will be available on Tuesday. Football Night in America drew a 2.6.

ABC rounded out the evening with a 1.4/4. Once Upon a Time's fall finale dipped two tenths from last week to a 1.9, and Revenge was down a tenth to a 1.5. Betrayal rose 14% to a 0.8.