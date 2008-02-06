Primetime Ratings: Super Tuesday Polls Tap American Idol as Winner

Super Tuesday's super ratings winners were not the networks' political coverage, but American Idol and House over on Fox.

In fact, when given a choice between news and entertainment on the broadcast networks, viewers chose entertainment by a wide margin.

Fox won the night with a 10.1 rating/24 share in the 18-49 demo, according to overnight Nielsen Media Research ratings.

Idol built from a 10.3/26 in its first half-hour to a 12/29 in its second from 8 p.m.-9 p.m., with a new The Biggest Loser on NBC coming in second in the time period with a 2.8/7. Even a repeat of NCIS on CBS (1.8/4) easily topped ABC's Super Tuesday coverage, which was the biggest loser in the time period among the Big Four with a 1.2/3.

ABC also came in fourth for the night with its wall-to-wall coverage of one of the most competitive presidential-primary races in modern history, averaging a 1.4/3 for the night in the demo. Still, that was essentially the same numbers it has been getting with its entertainment programming on Tuesday nights, averaging a 1.4/4 in the overnights last week with shows like According to Jim and Carpoolers.

NBC was second with a 2.8/7 thanks to Biggest Loser. It also drew the strongest ratings for election coverage, with a 2.1/4 for its one hour's worth from 10 p.m.-11 p.m., when ABC, CBS and NBC all had political coverage. ABC was second in that hour with a 1.4/4, followed by CBS with a 1.3/3.

CBS was third on the night with a 1.5/4 led by NCIS.

The CW was fifth led by a new One Tree Hill with a 1.3/3.