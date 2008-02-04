Primetime Ratings: Super Sunday for Fox

The game may have been close, but the ratings race was a blowout, big-time. Fox's coverage of the New York Giants’ last-seconds victory over the heavily favored New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII beat ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW by a margin of more than 10-1 in the 18-49 demo.

The numbers for the game will change when the final ratings come in, since some of the West Coast game viewing was not reflected in the overnight numbers. But the scope of the win was clear.

According to those overnights, Fox averaged a 31.4 rating/62 share, while the other four networks managed a combined 3 rating/6 share in primetime.

It may have been the biggest-ever spread between the top and bottom of that list, with The CW averaging a 0.2/0 for the night.

ABC was second with a 1.2/2, followed by CBS and NBC, tied at a 0.8/2.

The final viewing numbers aren’t in yet, but Nielsen Media Research said an average of 79.481 million viewers watched the game.