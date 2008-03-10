Primetime Ratings: Sunday Night Belongs to ABC

It was ABC's night Sunday as the network either won or tied for the lead in each half-hour of primetime in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.

For ABC it was clearly better to give than to receive. The network averaged a 3.4 rating/9 share on the night in the demo thanks to Extreme Makeover: Home Edition from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. (4.0/11), where deserving families are given a new home, and Oprah's Big Give from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. (4.0/10), where the talk-show diva puts a new twist on the game show with people competing by giving life-changing opportunities to deserving strangers.

ABC also won with America's Funniest Home Videos (1.9/6 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.), and reality show Here Come the Newlyweds (3.6/9 from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.).

Fox was second on the night with a 2.6/7, led by a repeat of Family Guy (3.7/9), which did better than new episodes of both The Simpsons and King of the Hill.

NBC (2/5) edged CBS (1.9/5). NBC's top show was a repeat of the two-hour 100 Most Outrageous Moments (2.1/6), while CBS did best with Big Brother (2.2/6).

The CW averaged a 0.5/1, topped by a repeat of America's Next Top Model (0.7/2) and continuing to draw little attention with its rather engaging new sitcom, Aliens in America, about the culture shocks of a sweet-natured Muslim exchange student in America.