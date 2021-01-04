Primetime Ratings Sunday: NBC on Top With Washington-Philly Football
Fox comedy ‘Call Me Kat’ gets healthy lift from NFL
NBC was the big winner in Sunday prime, with Sunday Night Football giving the net the victory. NBC had a 3.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 18 share. That beat Fox’s 1.3/7.
Football Night in America got a flat 1.5 on NBC and the game, Washington versus Philadelphia, a 3.7, level with Titans-Packers the week before. The game would decide if Washington goes on to the playoffs.
Fox had Packers-Bears leading into prime and The OT at 1.9. The series premiere of Call Me Kat got a 1.3 and the starter for animated comedy The Great North a 0.6. The Simpsons rated a level 0.5, as did the season premiere of Last Man Standing.
CBS got a 1.0/6. Jaguars-Colts led into prime and 60 Minutes scored a 1.6. NCIS: Los Angeles scored a 0.6 and NCIS: New Orleans a 0.5, both up a tenth from their last fresh airings. An NCIS rerun closed out primetime.
ABC rated a 0.5/3. America’s Funniest Home Videos posted a 0.6 and the Supermarket Sweep finale a 0.5, both flat. Who Wants to be a Millionaire shot up 33% to 0.4 and the season starter for The Rookie a 0.5.
Telemundo and Univision both posted a 0.2/1. Telemundo had movies 2 Guns and Cartels.
Univision had Aqui y Ahora at 0.2 and movie Rise of the Planet of the Apes.
The CW got a 0.1/0. A Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too rerun led into the finale of The Outpost at 0.1.
