Primetime Ratings Sunday: NBC on Top With Washington-Philly Football

NBC was the big winner in Sunday prime, with Sunday Night Football giving the net the victory. NBC had a 3.2 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 18 share. That beat Fox’s 1.3/7.

Football Night in America got a flat 1.5 on NBC and the game, Washington versus Philadelphia, a 3.7, level with Titans-Packers the week before. The game would decide if Washington goes on to the playoffs.

Fox had Packers-Bears leading into prime and The OT at 1.9. The series premiere of Call Me Kat got a 1.3 and the starter for animated comedy The Great North a 0.6. The Simpsons rated a level 0.5, as did the season premiere of Last Man Standing.

CBS got a 1.0/6. Jaguars-Colts led into prime and 60 Minutes scored a 1.6. NCIS: Los Angeles scored a 0.6 and NCIS: New Orleans a 0.5, both up a tenth from their last fresh airings. An NCIS rerun closed out primetime.

ABC rated a 0.5/3. America’s Funniest Home Videos posted a 0.6 and the Supermarket Sweep finale a 0.5, both flat. Who Wants to be a Millionaire shot up 33% to 0.4 and the season starter for The Rookie a 0.5.

Telemundo and Univision both posted a 0.2/1. Telemundo had movies 2 Guns and Cartels.

Univision had Aqui y Ahora at 0.2 and movie Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

The CW got a 0.1/0. A Penn & Teller: Try This at Home Too rerun led into the finale of The Outpost at 0.1.