Primetime Ratings Sunday: NBC on Top With Rams-Niners

NBC squeaked out the win in Sunday primetime, Sunday Night Football leading to a 2.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 14 share. Fox, with football leading into baseball, was just behind at 2.4/13.

NBC had Football Night in America at a flat 1.5 and the game, Rams against Niners, at 2.8. Last week, Vikings-Seahawks got a 3.2.

Fox had Buccaneers-Packers at 3.9 and Game 7 of the NLCS, Dodgers-Braves, at 1.8.

Everyone else was playing for scraps. ABC got a 0.6/4 and CBS a 0.5/3. ABC had premieres across prime. The season starter for America’s Funniest Home Videos got a 0.5 and Supermarket Sweep, with Leslie Jones as host, a promising 1.0. Who Wants To Be a Millionaire got a 0.6 and Card Sharks a 0.4.

CBS had 60 Minutes down 33% to 0.8 (it had an NFL lead in last Sunday) and 1986 movie Ferris Bueller’s Day Off at 0.5.

Univision scored a 0.3/2 and Telemundo a 0.2/1. Univision had Aqui y Ahora up a tenth at 0.3 and movie No Manches Frida at 0.3.

Telemundo had the movie The Mummy at 0.2 and Rush Hour 3 at 0.2.

The CW got a 0.1/0. Pandora got a flat 0.1 and Whose Line is it Anyway? reruns followed.