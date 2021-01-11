Primetime Ratings Sunday: NBC on Top With NFL Playoffs

NBC had the top score in Sunday prime, with playoff football action leading the way. NBC scored a 5.0 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 25 share. In second was CBS at 2.3/11.

Football Night in America got a 2.0 on NBC, up 33% from the week before, and the game, Browns versus Steelers, a 6.0. That was a 62% gain from the previous Sunday, which was the regular-season finale.

CBS had Bears versus Saints at the start of prime and 60 Minutes up 19% to 1.9. NCIS: Los Angeles grew 17% to 0.7 and NCIS: New Orleans scored a flat 0.5.

ABC got a 0.5/3. America’s Funniest Home Videos went up 17% to 0.7 and a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune rerun followed. Who Wants to be a Millionaire shot up 25% to 0.5 and The Rookie lost 20% for a 0.4.

Univision posted a 0.4/2. Aqui y Ahora shot up 150% to 0.5 and led into movie Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation.

Fox had a 0.3/1 with comedy reruns.

Telemundo had a 0.1/1 with a Browns-Steelers simulcast.

The CW got a 0.1/0 with the Critics Choice Super Awards.