Primetime Ratings Sunday: Football Down a Bit on NBC

NBC had the winning rating Sunday, as Sunday Night Football led the network. Broncos-Chiefs gave NBC a 3.3 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and an 18 share. That was well ahead of CBS’s 1.2/6.

Football Night in America got a flat 1.9 on NBC and the game a 3.7, down 8% from Bears-Packers last Sunday.

CBS had football heading into prime, then Dolly Parton special A Holly Dolly Christmas at 0.7. NCIS: Los Angeles lost 33% for a 0.4.

ABC and Fox both scored a 0.5/3. ABC had America’s Funniest Home Videos and Supermarket Sweep at 0.6 and Who Wants to be a Millionaire at 0.5, all three up a tenth. Card Sharks got a level 0.3.

On Fox, comedy reruns led into The Simpsons, down 17% to 0.5 and Bless the Harts off 43% to 0.4. Bob’s Burgers got a 0.5 and Family Guy a 0.6, both comedies flat.

Telemundo and Univision both notched a 0.3/2. Telemundo had movies Babylon A.D. and Unstoppable.

Univision had Liga MX soccer and Aqui y Ahora off 33% for a 0.2.

The CW scored a 0.1/0. Pandora and The Outpost both got a 0.1, the former flat and the latter up a tenth.