Primetime Ratings Sunday: ABC Wins Soft Night

ABC won Sunday night ratings, a weak night for the broadcasters. Thanks to game show originals up against reruns, ABC got a 0.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 3 share. In second was CBS at 0.4/3.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun and then Who Wants to Be a Millionaire at 0.5. Card Sharks got a 0.5 and led into a repeat of The Rookie.

CBS had 60 Minutes at 0.7 and reruns of NCIS and its offshoots.

Fox and NBC both scored a 0.3/2 with reruns across prime.

Telemundo posted a 0.3/2 and Univision a 0.2/2. Telemundo had two hours of Exatlon Estados Unidos at 0.3 and 0.4 and movie The Boy Next Door.

On Univision it was Aqui y Ahora at 0.3, Imparables at 0.3 and Sal y Pimienta at 0.2

The CW had a 0.1/1. Batwoman got a 0.2 and Charmed a 0.1, the pair flat.