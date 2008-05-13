Primetime Ratings: Strong Night for Fox, CBS, ABC

As network primetime goes these days, it was a strong night for three of the top four networks.

Fox won in the 18-49 demo with a 4.5 rating/2.2 share, thanks to a 5.8/14 for House from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., the top-rated show of the night. The network also got decent numbers for a Bones cliff-hanger episode (3.2/9) from 8 p.m.-9 p.m.

CBS was second with a 4/10 with strength across the board, including averaging at least a 4 rating for three shows over the final two hours of prim time. Its top-rated show was Two and a Half Men (5/12) at 9 p.m. It also got strong showings from Rules of Engagement (4.1/10) from 9:30 p.m.-10 p.m. and CSI: Miami (4/10) from 10 p.m.-11 p.m.

ABC was not far behind at a 3.7/10, led by Dancing with the Stars, which averaged a 4.2/11 over its hour-and-a-half from 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

NBC was a distant fourth at a 2.2/6, getting little punch from the return of American Gladiators, which never topped a 2 rating and averaged a 1.9/5 for its two hours.

The CW averaged a 1.2/3 for Gossip Girl and One Tree Hill.