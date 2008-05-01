Primetime Ratings: Strong Night for The CW

The CW had a strong night Wednesday. It still came in fifth in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, but not in the 8 p.m.-9 p.m. time period.

America's Next Top Model averaged a strong 2 rating/6 share for the netlet, coming in third in the time period, beating CBS' The Price Is Right special and NBC's first hour of Deal or No Deal.

The night belonged to Fox, as it always does when American Idol airs, but it was not a blowout, per se. Fox averaged a 5.2 rating/14 share, with Idol averaging an 8.1/21 for the vote-off show that saw the tearful exit of Brooke White.

CBS was second with a 2.7/7 in the demo. Its best showing came from CSI: NY from 10 p.m.-11 p.m. (3.1/8), which edged out NBC's Law & Order (3/8) for first in the time period.

NBC was third with a 2.3/6, led by L&O, followed by ABC in fourth with a 2.1/6, topped by Wife Swap with a 2.2/7 from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Boston Legal averaged a 1.9/5 in its brief move to Wednesday at 10 p.m.

The CW averaged a 1.5/4, led by Top Model. New bucolic The Bachelor knock-off Farmer Wants a Wife averaged a 1/3 in its debut from 9 p.m.-10 p.m., up against Idol. Both shows are from FremantleMedia and both, up until last night, featured contestants named Brooke.