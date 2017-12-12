Primetime Ratings: Steady ‘Voice’ Leads NBC

NBC took the top prize in Monday ratings, putting up a 1.6 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 6 share. Second place went to ABC at 1.1/4.

For NBC, The Voice did a flat 1.9 across two hours, before the premiere of Better Late Than Never posted a 1.1. Season one of Better Late Than Never closed at a 1.7.

On ABC, The Great Christmas Light Fight went up 9% to 1.2 and The Bachelor: Countdown to Arie tallied a 0.8.

CBS did a 0.9/3. Kevin Can Wait fell 8% to 1.1 and Man With a Plan slipped 9% to 1.0. Superior Donuts did a flat 0.9 and 9JKL was down 13% to 0.7, before Scorpion scored a flat 0.9.

Fox was at 0.8/3. Lucifer decreased 11% to 0.8 and The Gifted did a level 0.8.

Univision rated a 0.5/2 and Telemundo a 0.4/1.

The CW rated a 0.2/1. A repeated Penn & Teller: Fool Us led into a new Valor at a flat 0.2.



