Alice Cooper Cast in NBC’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar Live!’

Rock star Alice Cooper has been cast as King Herod in NBC’sJesus Christ Superstar Live! production, which will air Easter Sunday, Apr. 1. Jesus Christ Superstar Live! will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

A Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who has sold more than 50 million records, Cooper has released 26 albums. His songs include “School’s Out” and “I’m Eighteen.” As an actor, Cooper has appeared in films such as Tim Burton’s remake of Dark Shadows and Wayne’s World.

“Alice Cooper, whose theatricality is the stuff of legend, is the perfect rock star to play Herod in our live production,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice wrote a show-stopping musical number for Herod and we all look forward to the ‘King of Shock Rock’ taking on the King of Judea. As the casting for Superstar ramps up, we can feel the excitement building for this brand new concert experience of what has long been considered the original rock musical.”

Jesus Christ Superstar is based on the final week of Jesus’ life. The 1971 musical opened at the Mark Hellinger Theatre on Broadway.

Also joining the production is theater director David Leveaux, whose productions include the 2003 revival of “Nine,” starring Antonio Banderas, and 2008’s “Cyrano de Bergerac,” starring Kevin Kline and Jennifer Garner. Leveaux has directed 10 plays and two musicals for Broadway.

Jesus Christ Superstar Live! will be produced by Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions and Zadan/Meron Productions.

Related: NBC to Stage 'Jesus Christ Superstar!'