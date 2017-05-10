NBC to Stage 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

NBC will stage Jesus Christ Superstar Live! on Easter Sunday next year. The event will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

“As we continue to expand the profile of our live musicals, we are thrilled to be partnering with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to bring a new live staging of the iconic Jesus Christ Superstar to NBC,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, NBC Entertainment. “Casting has just begun, but we want to fill out this classic show with as many recording artists as possible to give proper voice to what is the original rock opera score.”

Jesus Christ Superstar was originally conceived as a concept album and made its way to the stage in 1971. It is based on the final week of Jesus’ life.

Craig Zadan and Neil Meron have executive produced each of NBC’s live productions, including The Sound of Music Live! and Peter Pan Live!

Jesus Christ Superstar Live! will be produced by Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions and Storyline Entertainment.