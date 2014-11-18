Primetime Ratings: ‘State of Affairs’ Debuts Modestly, But Below ‘Blacklist’

NBC’s final entrant for the fall season, State of Affairs, got off to a modest start on Monday with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The Katherine Heigl-led political drama won its 10 p.m. time slot, but debuted 35% below what the time slot’s previous show The Blacklist drew for its premiere in September (3.4). It was also down three tenths from the 2.5 rating that Blacklist drew for its fall finale last week. Earlier, The Voice was down two tenths from last week to a 3.0 rating.

It should be noted that State of Affairs’ lead-in from The Voice was 23% less than The Blacklist had on Sept. 22, the night of both show’s season premieres.

NBC was the night’s top broadcast network, averaging a 2.7 rating and 8 share.

ABC finished second with a 2.3/6. Dancing With the Stars grew 20% from last week to 2.4. Castle gained 25% to 2.0.

Fox came in third with a 1.9/5. Gotham was up one tenth of a point from last week at 2.3. Sleepy Hollow was even at 1.5.

CBS’ The Millers, canceled late Friday, drew a 1.5, even with last week. The show will be replaced on Monday nights beginning next week by returning comedy Mike & Molly. CBS led off the night with 2 Broke Girls, which was up 11% at 2.1. Scorpion was even at 2.0. NCIS: Los Angeles was up 13% at 1.7. CBS finished fourth with a 1.8/5.