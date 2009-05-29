Primetime Ratings: Spelling Bee On ABC Can't Stop ‘Dance'

ABC's broadcast of the Scripps National Spelling Bee failed to give the alphabet network a first place finish Thursday. In fact, the annual event placed third for the night, unable to top Fox's So You Think You Can Dance and reruns of NCIS, CSI and Without a Trace.

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance led the network to a primetime win for the second straight night Thursday. The show rose slightly from Wednesday night, from 3.5/10 to 3.6/11.

The show led off in first place at 8 with a 3.3/11. CBS was second at 1.9/6 and first in viewers with 9.6 million for an NCIS re-run. The Scripps National Spelling Bee on ABC earned a 1.3/4, followed closely by NBC at 1.2/4 for re-runs of My Name is Earl (1.2/4) and 30 Rock (1.1/4). A re-run of Smallville on the CW registered a 0.5/2.

Dance earned the highest-rated hour on primetime at 9 with a 4.0/11. CBS stayed in second, rising to 2.0/6 for a re-run of CSI, and again led in viewers with 9.9 million. The spelling bee on ABC rose to 1.6/5. NBC came in at 1.4/4 for re-runs of The Office (1.4/4) and 30 Rock (1.4/4). A re-run of Supernatural on the CW came in at 0.5/1.

CBS moved into first at 10 with a re-run of Without A Trace coming in at 2.0/6 with 9.7 million viewers. NBC moved into second at 1.6/5 with back-to-back Office re-runs. The end of the spelling bee on ABC followed by Grey's Anatomy earned a 1.5/5.

On the night Fox led the way with a 3.6/11, followed by CBS at 2.0/6. CBS was first in viewers at 9.7 million. ABC earned a 1.5/4. NBC came in at 1.4/4. The CW finished fifth at 0.5/2.