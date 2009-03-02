Primetime Ratings: Special 'Brothers & Sisters' Helps ABC Win Sunday

The premiere of NBC's Celebrity Apprentice had a solid debut, but ABC's two-hour Brothers & Sisters won both the 9 and 10 p.m. time slots, helping propel the network to first place for Sunday night.

Fox got an early lead with an easy win in the 7 p.m. hour with the Shelby 427 earning a 3.8/11. ABC was second with a 2.7/8 for America’s Funniest Videos. CBS drew a 2.2/6 for 60 Minutes, and NBC finished fourth with SNL’s Best of: Tracy Morgan (1.0/3). The CW’s re-run of Jericho delivered a 0.3/1 at 7 while the first half-hour of the movie Rain Man earned a 0.4/1.

At 8 Fox remained in the lead, though ABC significantly narrowed the gap. The hour in which the race ended earned a 3.8/10 (regular Sunday night programming began with TheSimpsons at 8:40 after the race ended). ABC’s Extreme Makeover Home Edition pulled in at 3.5/9 and won the most viewers for he hour, averaging 10.9 million. CBS was third with the Amazing Race (3.0/8). Another SNL special, Best of: Will Farrell, pulled a fourth-place 2.2/5 on NBC. The CW was fifth at 0.5/1 with Rain Man.

ABC took over the lead starting at 9 with Brothers & Sisters earning a 4.0/9. NBC did a strong 3.7/8 with the premiere of Celebrity Apprentice. Fox got a third-place 2.9/7 for the end of The Simpsons, King of the Hill, and Family Guy in the block. The movie Jessie Stone: Thin Ice earned fourth place (2.2/5) for CBS but gave the network the most viewers for the hour with 15 million. The end of Rain Man on the CW got a 0.5/1.

At 10 p.m. ABC continued to lead the way with the second hour of Brothers & Sisters doing a 4.2/10. NBC was second at 4.0/10 with the second hour of Celebrity Apprentice, and CBS was third with a 2.1/5 for the second hour of the Jessie Stone movie.

ABC earned a 3.6/9 for the night with Fox, airing the NASCAR race and

its Sunday night comedy block, just behind at 3.5/9. NBC was third with

a 2.7/7 followed by CBS at 2.4/6, though CBS was first in total viewers

for the night with a 13.8 million average. The CW finished fifth with a

0.4/1.