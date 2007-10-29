Primetime Ratings: Sox on Fox Tops Mouse's Spouses

Fox won Sunday night in the 18-49 demo with the World Series victory by the Boston Red Sox, completing a sweep that couldn't have made Fox sales folk particularly happy given the strong numbers the series has generated.

According to Nielsen Media Research overnight numbers, Fox averaged a 6 rating/15 share, although those could change slightly when West Coast returns come in later in the day.

ABC was second with a 5/13, led by Desperate Housewives at a 7.1/16 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. ABC also got strong production out of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Brothers & Sisters, each with a 5.1/13.

There was a big gap between second and third, with CBS averaging a 2.6/6, topped by Cold Case at a 3/7 from 9 p.m.-10 p.m.

NBC was a distant fourth at a 1.7/4. With no National Football League game scheduled up against the Series, it kept its Football Night in America show on the schedule from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. leading into theatrical The Bourne Identity -- a throwback to the days when networks scheduled movie nights, but hardly a throwback to the ratings with a 1.9/5.

The CW had a 0.4/1, led by a repeat of America’s Next Top Model at a 0.6/1.