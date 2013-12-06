Primetime Ratings: 'Sound of Music' Strong for NBC

NBC's Sound of Music Live! was strong on Thursday, posting a 4.6 rating with adults 18-49 and 18.5 million total viewers, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

NBC easily led Thursday, posting its best numbers for the night in four years (excluding sports).

CBS was second, posting an overall 2.5 /7. The Big Bang Theory was down 13% from its last original episode with a 4.6 and The Millers went down 11% to a 2.5. The Crazy Ones was down a tenth to a 2.1, while Two and a Half Men rose two tenths to a 2.3. Elementary was flat at a 1.8.

ABC placed third with a 2.2/6. Once Upon a Time in Wonderland rose 11% from two weeks ago to a 1.0. Grey's Anatomy was down 8% with a 2.4, while Scandal was up 7% to a 3.1.

Fox took fourth with a 1.2/3, as X Factor rose 30% to a 1.3 and Glee upticked 22% to a 1.1.

The CW finished with a 0.8/2 in 18-49 demo. The Vampire Diaries was down three tenths from its last episode at a 1.0 and Reign fell a tenth to a 0.6. In the net's targeted adults 18-34 demo, Vampire Diaries was down two tenths to a 1.1 and Reign dipped a tenth to a 0.6.