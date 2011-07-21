PrimetimeRatings: 'So You Think You Can Dance?' Rises as Fox Edges Past CBS to Win

Fox was able to

narrowly defeat the competition for ratings on Wednesday night, posting an

overall 1.9 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight

numbers. So You Think You Can Dance? rose a tenth from last week.

CBS came in right

behind with a 1.8/6. Big Brother fell a tenth to a 2.5.

Up next was NBC

with a 1.7/5. Following an encore of the network's premiere of It's Worth

What?, America's Got Talent fell two tenths to a 2.6. At the 10 p.m. hour, Love in the Wild dropped 12% to a

1.5.

ABC posted a 1.1/4

for the night. Primetime Nightline stayed even with another 0.9.

The CW rounded out

the night with an overall 0.3/1.