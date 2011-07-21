PrimetimeRatings: 'So You Think You Can Dance?' Rises as Fox Edges Past CBS to Win
Fox was able to
narrowly defeat the competition for ratings on Wednesday night, posting an
overall 1.9 rating/6 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight
numbers. So You Think You Can Dance? rose a tenth from last week.
CBS came in right
behind with a 1.8/6. Big Brother fell a tenth to a 2.5.
Up next was NBC
with a 1.7/5. Following an encore of the network's premiere of It's Worth
What?, America's Got Talent fell two tenths to a 2.6. At the 10 p.m. hour, Love in the Wild dropped 12% to a
1.5.
ABC posted a 1.1/4
for the night. Primetime Nightline stayed even with another 0.9.
The CW rounded out
the night with an overall 0.3/1.
