Primetime Ratings: ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Glides Back Into First

So You Think You Can Dance was the top-rated and most-viewed show in primetime Wednesday night, giving Fox the win.



Dance easily topped ABC’s Wipeout in the opening hour with a 3.0/10 compared to Wipeout’s 2.9/9. ABC was first in viewers at 8.4, edging out Fox by fewer than 200,000. NBC’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here finished third at 1.8/6. Reruns of the New Adventures of Old Christine (1.3/4) and Gary Unmarried (1.3/4) earned a 1.3/4 for CBS. The CW was fifth at 0.4/1 with a rerun of America’s Next Top Model.



At 9, Dance expanded its lead with a 3.7/11 and 9.3 million viewers. It easily topped NBC’s Inside the Obama White House special, which nonetheless earned a strong 2.3/7 and 8.9 million viewers. CBS was third at 2.0/6 for a Criminal Minds rerun. The Goode Family on ABC came in at 1.1/3. The CW stayed in fifth at 0.4/1 with a rerun of Hitched or Ditched.



NBC took first place at 10 with Law & Order delivering 2.3/7 and 8.8 million viewers. CBS drew a 2.0/6 for a rerun of CSI: NY. ABC’s The Unusuals was third at 0.9/3.



For the night, Fox took first place at 3.4/10 with 8.8 million viewers. NBC was second at 2.1/6. CBS came in at 1.8/5. ABC finished fourth with a 1.6/5. The CW pulled in at 0.4/1.

