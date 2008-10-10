Primetime Ratings: 'SNL' Special Snags Viewers, Baseball Strikes Out

A primetime special from Saturday Night Live held its own Thursday, building on it’s The Office lead in. Meanwhile, game one of the National League Championship Series did not help Fox, which finished fourth against original programming on the other networks. That is according to Fast National ratings from Nielsen.

NBC’s SNL Weekend Update special drew a 5 rating in the P18-34 demo and a 12 share, a bump from its lead in, NBC comedy The Office, which garnered a 4.6 rating/11 share. The SNL special was NBC's most watched program for the night, continuing the late night show's ratings hot streak. Also on NBC, the premiere of Australian import Kath & Kim drew a 3.2/9, placing the network second in the 8:30 p.m. timeslot.

The NLCS on Fox averaged a 2.5 rating/5 share when time zone adjustments are taken into consideration. That would be up 14% from last year’s first Championship Series game, but not enough to give the network even a third place finish.

The evening also saw the premieres of two new drama series, ABC’s Life on Mars and CBS’ Eleventh Hour. Both programs are remakes of British hits, and both failed to overtake NBC staple ER, but they held their own.

Life on Mars won the head to head matchup, bringing in a 3.8 rating/10 share to Eleventh Hour’s 3.3 rating/9 share. ER on NBC drew a 3.9/10.

For the night, CBS, bolstered by Survivor and CSI: finished first with a 4.9 rating/13 share. Ugly Betty and Grey’s Anatomy propelled ABC to second place finish with a 4 rating/10 share. The NBC comedies and ER gave the peacock network a 3.9 rating/10 share. Fox’s NLCS matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies drew the 2.5/5 for the night, placing Fox fourth.

The CW, with Smallville and Supernatural, finished fifth with a 1.5 rating/4 share.