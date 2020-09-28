Primetime Ratings: ‘SNF’ Up a Tick on NBC

NBC won Sunday primetime thanks to the NFL. Sunday Night Football led NBC to a 3.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, and a 19 share. In second was Fox, with football leading into prime, at 2.3/12.

Football Night in America dropped 22% to 1.4 on NBC and the game, Packers versus Saints, got a 4.2, a tenth of a point up from last week, when the Emmys were on ABC.

On Fox, The OT got a 4.8. Its animated comedies had their season premieres. The Simpsons got a 2.0 and Bless the Harts a 0.8. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy both got a 0.7.

CBS got a 0.6/3 and ABC a 0.3/2. CBS had 60 Minutes at 0.7, way down from the previous week’s show, which had a football lead-in, and Big Brother at a flat 0.9. Love Island got a level 0.4 and a rerun of NCIS: New Orleans followed.

ABC had an America’s Funniest Home Videos rerun and special $ellebrity: The Go-To Girls at 0.3 for two hours. A Card Sharks rerun closed out prime.

Telemundo and Univision both got a 0.2/1. On Telemundo, Exatlon Estados Unidos did a flat 0.3 across three hours and a rerun of The Wall closed out prime.

On Univision, special Enamorandonos: La Primera Boda got a 0.2 and 0.3 across two hours and Futbol Central got the same numbers across its two hours.

The CW posted a 0.1/0 with IHeartRadio Music Festival.