Primetime Ratings: 'SNF' Finale Leads NBC to Easy Victory

The finale of NBC's Sunday Night Football drove the network to the convincing victory on Sunday with an overall 6.5 rating/17 share with adults 18-49, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.

The NFC East title game, won by the Philadelphia Eagles in a narrow 24-22 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, fell well short of last year's final SNF telecast (also an NFC East title game) with a 16.8 overnight HH rating. Last year's game between the Cowboys and Washington Redskins drew a record 18.3 rating.

Official demo and viewership numbers will be available later on Monday.

CBS was in second with a 1.8/5, with some NFL runover in the 7 p.m. hour. The annual Kennedy Center Honors fell 36% from last year's broadcast to a 0.9.

ABC aired the movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone for a 1.1.

Fox, which also experienced NFL runover at 7 p.m., aired repeats.